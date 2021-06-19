Hungary digs deep to draw France at Euro 2020

Hungary produced a brave defensive performance to cling on for a 1-1 draw against France on their Group F game in Ferenc Puskas Stadium on Saturday.

France was guilty of missing chances in the first half, with Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema especially guilty and Attila Fiola making them pay for their profligacy when he scored on a rare Hungarian break in first-half injury time.

Antoine Griezmann leveled up from the heart of the box in the 65th minute, but despite keeping the pressure on as the Hungarians were visibly tired, France was unable to find a winner, thanks partly to Hungarian keeper Peter Gulacsi.

The French then suffered an injury setback when substitute Ousmane Dembele limped off with a hamstring injury in the closing moments.