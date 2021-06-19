Kenya Airways resumes London flights

Kenya Airways said it will resume operations on the Nairobi-London route on June 26 after Kenya lifted travel restrictions.

Julius Thairu, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer said in a statement issued on Friday evening that the resumption of flights to London, Britain, is in line with the airline’s plans to grow and expand its routes as restrictions lift which will positively impact the flow of trade and tourism across the region by offering customers convenient travel across the world.

The two governments have issued health protocols that travelers are required to adhere to on resumption of the flights.

According to the two governments, passengers traveling to the UK must be of British or Irish nationalities or have residence rights in the UK, and they must have a negative COVID-19 certificate three days before travel, book a quarantine hotel package within 14-days before arrival and take two COVID-19 tests if they have been in a country or territory on the red list 10 days before traveling to the UK.

Passengers traveling to Kenya from the UK are required to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate conducted within 96 hours before arrival; this excludes children below five years of age. They must self-isolate for seven days upon arrival and take a subsequent PCR test four days after arrival and submit daily health information including results of the second PCR test on the Jitenge, a web-based platform available as an android mobile application, for 14 consecutive days.

Kenya banned flights from the UK, effective April 9 in retaliation to a move by the UK to add the country to its travel “Red List”.