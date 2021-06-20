Nigerian police kill 14 gunmen in central Nigeria

Nigerian police killed 14 gunmen after repelling their attempted attack on a police station in central Nigeria’s Benue state on Sunday morning, police said.

Catherine Anene, a spokesperson for Benue police, said in a statement a group of gunmen numbering about 50 launched an attack in early hours of Sunday on a police station at Katsina-Ala town of the state, in a bid to free some suspected bandits who were arrested by police on Saturday and detained in the station.

“Operatives at the police division, who were already on alert, engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle,” said Anene, adding 14 of the gunmen were gunned down at the end of the gun duel while others escaped with bullet wounds.

She said police operatives are on the trail of the fleeing gunmen, and urged local residents to assist the police with useful information.

Nigeria has witnessed a series of attacks by armed groups in recent months. There have also been recurring incidents of livestock rustling and armed banditry in the country.