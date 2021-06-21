Arab League eyes more European support for Palestinian cause

Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit held talks on Sunday with European Union’s Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Sven Koopmans, during which they discussed the decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict, said the pan-Arab organization.

During the talks, Aboul-Gheit expressed his hope for “a more united and consistent European stance regarding the Palestinian rights,” the AL said in a statement.

The AL chief also voiced concerns over the positions of some European states that sided with Israel in its latest strikes on Palestinian territories including the besieged Gaza Strip, which left nearly 250 Palestinians dead. “This gives disappointing messages to the Arab side,” Aboul-Gheit said.

Representing 22 Arab states, the AL supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the UN-proposed two-state solution.