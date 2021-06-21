At least 15 killed in attacks in Mexico

At least 15 people died in armed attacks in the Mexican border city of Reynosa on Saturday, local authorities said in a statement.

The attacks took place in early Saturday afternoon in different districts of the city, said Tamaulipas state agency in the statement, adding that it remains unclear if the victims were targeted or randomly shot.

Local police said they arrested a person with two female hostages in the trunk of his car, in addition to seizing three vehicles.

Maki Ortiz, mayor of Reynosa, said in a tweet that the attack should be clarified and the citizens be protected.