Biden to host Afghan president as U.S. withdrawal continues

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah at the White House on June 25, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Sunday.

The visit “will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues,” Psaki said in a statement.

The United States is committed to providing assistance to support the Afghan people and remains deeply engaged with Kabul to ensure “the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the U.S. homeland,” she added.

The visit will come amid a deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. Taliban militants have been continuing heavy fighting against government forces since the drawdown of U.S. troops on May 1.

Taliban said they captured more than 40 suburban districts over the past month.

Biden announced in April that all U.S. troops would leave Afghanistan before Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that drew the United States into its longest war. U.S. military said earlier this month that it had completed more than half of the withdrawal.