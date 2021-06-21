Egypt calls for reviving Mideast peace process

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed on Sunday the need to urgently revive the peace negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Shoukry made the remarks during his meeting in Cairo with European Union’s Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Sven Koopmans, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The top Egyptian diplomat called for the restoration of the negotiation on establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He said that Egypt is keen to continue cooperation with the European Union during the coming period to push forward the Middle East peace process.

Shoukry said that Egypt will continue its efforts to stabilize the recent Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire as well as to support the reconstruction and development of the Gaza Strip, which suffered badly from Israeli airstrikes and bombardments during the May 10-21 conflict.

Shoukry also hoped that the European Union will continue to provide the necessary support to the Palestinian cause at all levels.

For his part, Koopmans appreciated Egypt’s role in promoting peace in the Middle East as well as its continuous efforts to achieve the national Palestinian reconciliation.

He said the European Union is keen to continue coordination with Egypt to support the current efforts to advance the peace path that will bring security and stability to the region.