Egyptian president reiterates full support for Libya’s interim gov’t

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi reiterated on Sunday his country’s full support for Libya’s national unity government during the transitional period.

Sisi made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush, the president’s spokesperson Bassam Rady said in a statement.

Egypt stands firm with Libya’s interim government to maintain peace and stability in the North African country, said the Egyptian leader, stressing that restoring Libya’s sovereignty begins with the withdrawal of foreign forces.

For her part, Mangoush said the Libyan government appreciates Egypt’s sincere efforts in supporting the country and helping to mediate a cease-fire in Libya.

The Libyan parliament approved in March an interim unity government to run the country until the general elections due to be held later this year.