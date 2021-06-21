Israeli imports from China up 40.4 pct in Jan.-May: report

Israeli imports from China increased by 40.4 percent year on year in the first five months of 2021, according to a report issued by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.

Israeli imports from China in January-May totalled 4.83 billion U.S. dollars, compared with 3.44 billion dollars in the same period in 2020, the report said.

In May alone, Israel’s imports from China totalled 968 million dollars, a 31.3-percent rise year on year.

Israeli exports to China rose by 6.3 percent from 1.91 billion dollars in January-May last year to 2.03 billion dollars this year.

Last month, Israel’s exports to China totalled 370.7 million dollars, down by 16.1 percent.

Total Israeli imports in the first five months of 2021 amounted to 35.05 billion dollars, an increase of 28.4 percent, while Israeli exports amounted to 23.26 billion dollars, up by 12.1 percent, the report said.