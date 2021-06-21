Turkey to increase oxygen level in Marmara Sea in fight against mucilage

Turkey prepares to launch a new project aiming at increasing the oxygen level in the depths of the Marmara Sea as part of the ongoing fight against the mucilage problem, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said Monday.

“We plan to increase the dissolved oxygen in the depths of the sea with advanced technology oxygenation devices,” Kurum tweeted, adding the devices will be installed at a depth of 30 meters at five different points on the Marmara Sea on Tuesday.

On June 8, Turkish authorities initiated a campaign to clear the mucilage covering a large part of the Marmara Sea, an inland sea in the northwestern part of Turkey, where over 20 million people reside and many industrial plants are located.

The substance has also infiltrated some parts of the Aegean Sea and the Black Sea, threatening the entire ecological system.