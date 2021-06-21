Zambia adds 49 COVID-19 deaths

Zambia recorded 49 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily figure since the outbreak of the pandemic over a year ago, its health ministry said on Sunday.

The deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 1,644, according to health ministry figures.

Out of the total deaths, 1,004 were classified as COVID-19 deaths while 640 were classified as COVID-19 associated deaths.

“Losing lives at the rate we are reporting from a preventive disease is disheartening to us all particularly that public health and social measures when adhered can have an immediate impact,” Kennedy Malama, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of Technical Services said.

The country also recorded 2,060 new cases during the same period out of 8,278 tests done, bringing the cumulative cases to 129,033.

A total of 2,342 patients were discharged during the period, bringing the total recoveries to 108,960.