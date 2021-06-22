Budapest raises heatwave alert to highest level

The Hungarian capital of Budapest has decided to impose a third-level, the highest of its kind, heatwave alert since Tuesday, the Mayor’s office said Monday.

The temperature is forecast to warm up to 35-38 degrees Celsius from Tuesday to Thursday. In most parts of the country, UV-B radiation is also expected to be very strong.

According to the National Center for Public Health, the alert will be in effect till Thursday midnight, the Mayor’s office said in a statement.

Authorities urged people to stay away from direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and called on the population to wear protective clothes and use sunscreen.

Hungarian authorities issued a second-level heatwave alert on Saturday, as the first hot spell of summer hit the central European country.