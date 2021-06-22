Cyprus president partially reshuffles government

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades partially reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday, replacing two ministers, the government’s spokesman and deputy spokesman, and appointing a deputy minister, government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos announced.

The spokesman, in his last statement before leaving his office, said the president appointed Stefi Drakou as new minister of justice, replacing Emily Yiolitis who resigned on June 17.

He added that Michalis Hadjipantelas, a chartered accountant, will replace the Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou, who had expressed his wish to step down.

Koushos himself will be replaced by Marios Pelekanos, a financial consultant. His deputy Panayotis Sentonas will be replaced by Niovi Parissinou, former public relations and communications executive at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Anastasia Anthousi, up to now the director of the office of the health minister, was appointed to the new post of deputy welfare minister.

Anastasiades also made other minor changes, replacing the head of his press office.

Anastasiades, 76, has almost two years to govern before the end of his second presidential term. He has stated that he will not seek a third term in the presidential elections due in February 2023.