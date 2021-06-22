Egypt, Greece discuss mutual ties, regional issues

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday discussed the ways to boost mutual ties and the recent developments in the region, Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

Sisi said Egypt and Greece have special ties, highlighting Egypt’s constant stance of respecting other countries’ regional water and sovereignty, according to the statement.

The meeting also discussed recent developments in the Palestinian issue. Mitsotakis said he “valued the Egyptian efforts for reaching a cease-fire between the Gaza Strip and Israel as well as the Egyptian initiative for the Gaza reconstruction.”

The two leaders also discussed mutual interests along the Mediterranean Sea and ways of opening new channels of investment in fields of gas and energy.

On Libya, they agreed on boosting the political path, ending foreign intervention, and restoring the country’s unity and stability.