Finns Party leader announces plan to step down

Finland’s opposition populist Finns Party chairman Jussi Halla-aho announced Monday that he would not seek re-election in the August party convention, which means he will step down then.

Halla-aho gave no specific reason except that he “feels a party chairman should not remain in office too long.” He told a press conference that he will continue in his role as parliament member and Helsinki city council member.

Halla-aho was elected as the party chairman in 2017 with a strong anti-immigration and anti-European Union (EU) agenda. He was re-elected in 2019.

Under Halla-aho, the Finns Party became the second largest party in parliament in the 2019 election, with 39 seats, after the Social Democratic Party. In the Finnish local elections in mid-June this year, the Finns increased their backing to 14.5 percent from the 5.6 percent in 2017, ranking in fourth place.