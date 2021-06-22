Israeli study links pre-infection vitamin D deficiency with severe COVID-19 illness

Israeli researchers have found that pre-infection deficiency of vitamin D is associated with increased COVID-19 severity and mortality, Bar Ilan University (BIU) said Monday.

The study conducted by BIU and the Galilee Medical Center (GMC) assessed the correlation using low levels of vitamin D measured prior to infection and focused on disease severity.

In the study, the records of COVID-19 patients who were admitted to GMC were searched for vitamin D levels measured 14 to 730 days prior to the positive test.

It was found that compared with mildly or moderately diseased patients, those with severe or critical COVID-19 disease were more likely to have severe pre-infection vitamin D deficiency with levels less than 20 ng/mL.

“Vitamin D is often associated with bone health, which may also play an important role in other disease processes, such as infection,” the researchers said.

“Our finding adds a new dimension to solving the lingering puzzle of why certain individuals suffer severe consequences of COVID-19 infection while others don’t,” they added.