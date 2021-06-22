Kuwait’s COVID-19 caseload exceeds 340,000

Kuwait registered on Monday 1,935 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 340,967, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported.

The ministry also announced seven more fatalities, taking the coronavirus death toll in Kuwait to 1,877, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,408 to 321,293.

A total of 17,797 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment, including 227 in the intensive care units, it said.

The ministry announced on Monday the launch of the fourth phase of mobile vaccination for personnel of consumer services, workers of fuel stations, security companies, guards and workers in public transportation.

Meanwhile, the ministry has launched the registration platform for breastfeeding mothers, the pregnant and other females desiring to be vaccinated.

In addition, Abdullah Al-Bader, assistant undersecretary for medicine affairs in the ministry, said on Monday that Kuwait has received a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

The shipment is part of the continuous efforts to speed up the momentum of vaccination against COVID-19 and to back up the ministry’s action for securing the vaccines and reaching the aspired objectives of the national immunization campaign, Al-Badr said.