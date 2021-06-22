Norwegian appoints Geir Karlsen as new CEO

Geir Karlsen has been appointed new CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (“Norwegian”). Karlsen succeeds Jacob Schram. The appointment will be effective June 21st 2021.

“I am pleased to announce that Geir Karlsen on request of the Board has accepted the job as CEO of Norwegian. Karlsen has successfully led the financial reconstruction of Norwegian and has the competencies, focus, trust and dedication that makes him the best choice as CEO of Norwegian,” said Svein Harald Øygard, chairperson of Norwegian’s Board of Directors.

“As travel bans now are about to be lifted, Norwegian stands ready to offer thousands of flights to our customers in the Nordics and abroad. In parallel, further efforts will be made to strengthen Norwegian´s position as a low-cost airline and to return the company to sustainable profitability. Geir is the ideal CEO to lead these efforts,” said Øygard.