Over 7.6 mln COVID-19 vaccines administered in Turkey’s Istanbul

More than 7.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul, local officials announced Monday.

“Our target population (in the vaccination program) is 10.2 million, including those aged over 30 and those in exceptional groups,” Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement.

So far, more than 5.3 million residents in Istanbul have got their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while over 2.3 million have received their second doses, according to the health ministry.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Turkey has achieved consistency in the supply of vaccines and has enough health personnel to manage the vaccination.

He noted that the number of vaccines administered per day in Turkey exceeded 1.5 million.

Turkey started its mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign in January, and has administered 42.4 million doses of vaccines administered by Monday.