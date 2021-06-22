Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine increases risk of rare blood disease: Israeli study

Israeli researchers have found that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine increases the chance of developing the rare blood disease thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), the country’s Shamir Medical Center said Monday.

TTP is a severe autoimmune disease that causes the creation of blood clots in several organs in the body. Its symptoms include weakness, fatigue, neurological disorders, hemorrhage, and chest pain.

Early diagnosis and up-to-date treatments have increased the patient’s recovery chances from 10 percent in the past to 80 percent currently.

Concerns about a possible link between TTP and the COVID-19 vaccine have risen following the increase in the incidence of the blood disease in Israel, from two to three cases per year to four in one month.

According to the hospital, the researchers then found a chronological link between vaccination and the onset of disease symptoms.

Following the findings, the hospital called on recovered TTP patients to be vaccinated only under special medical clearance and to undergo close clinical and lab follow-ups after vaccination.

It also suggested healthy people stay alert after receiving the jab and seek immediate medical attention in case of an onset of TTP symptoms.