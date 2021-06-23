Bangladesh FM slams wealthy nations for hoarding up COVID vaccines, putting conditions

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has criticized the hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines by wealthy nations.

Even the rich nations are putting conditions for supplying vaccines to other countries, Momen told journalists at his ministry office in Dhaka on Tuesday after a weeklong visit to the United States.

Without naming any country or the conditions, he said, “They’re seeking this or that in return.”

He further said, “Nothing should be tied to COVID-19 vaccines.”

Following India’s halt of vaccine export in February after Serum Institute of India’s supply of 7 million of the 30 million AstraZeneca vaccines contracted with Bangladesh, Bangladesh is now desperately seeking vaccines from other countries.

Bangladesh resumed administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in parts of the country on June 19 with the China-donated Sinopharm vaccines after the country suspended administering the first dose of the vaccine on April 26.