Britain’s public sector net borrowing falls

Britain’s public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) in May 2021 fell when compared with the same month one year ago but remained the second highest May borrowing since monthly records began in 1993, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Tuesday.

In May, the public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) was estimated to reach 24.3 billion pounds (about 33.8 billion U.S. dollars), 19.4 billion pounds (about 27 billion dollars) less than in May 2020, the ONS figures showed.

Fraser Munro, public sector finance statistician at the ONS, tweeted that “borrowing makes up the shortfall between spending by the (British) government and pub sector orgs and its income such as taxes.”

Thomas Pugh, an economist at the London-based economic analysis firm Capital Economics, said that “May’s public finances figures suggest the strong economic recovery is starting to feed through into lower government borrowing.”

“This reinforces our view that the tax hikes and spending cuts that most fear may be avoided,” Pugh added.

Meanwhile, in the financial year ending March 2021, the country’s public borrowing (excluding public sector banks) was estimated to be 299.2 billion pounds (about 416.7 billion dollars), hitting the highest level since the end of World War II, the ONS said.

Data revealed the public sector net debt (excluding public sector banks) stood at 2,195.8 billion pounds (3,058.6 billion dollars) at the end of May 2021, a rise of 259.1 billion pounds (360.9 billion dollars) on the same period last year.

During to the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in debt combined with a fall in gross domestic product (GDP) have all helped “push public sector net debt as a ratio of GDP to levels last seen in the early 1960s, with debt as a ratio of GDP currently standing at 99.2 percent at the end of May 2021,” added the ONS.

Since the start of the pandemic, the British government, the devolved administrations and the Bank of England have announced more than 50 schemes to support the economy and individuals affected by the pandemic, said the ONS.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a four-week delay to the final step of England’s roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions until July 19, amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant.

Experts have warned that coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.