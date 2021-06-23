Cyprus Turnover Value Index of wholesale trade except of motor vehicles: 1st Quarter Of 2021

The Turnover Value Index of wholesale trade except of motor vehicles during the first quarter of 2021 recorded a decrease of 5,6% compared to the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Table Code (NACE Rev. 2) Economic Activity Index (2015=100) Percentage Change (%) Jan-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar 2021/ Jan-Mar 2020 46.1 Wholesale on a fee or contract basis 98,6 4,8 46.2 Wholesale of agriculture raw materials and live animals 121,8 17,2 46.3 Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco 92,3 -6,5 46.4 Wholesale of household goods 153,5 -1,1 46.5 Wholesale of information and communication equipment 93,5 9,3 46.6 Wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies 158,8 21,0 46.7 Other specialized wholesale 97,3 -16,2 46.9 Non-specialized wholesale trade 116,4 5,0 46 WHOLESALE TRADE, EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES 109,2 -5,6

Methodological information

Scope and coverage

The purpose of the Turnover Value Index of wholesale trade except of motor vehicles is to monitor short-term developments of Wholesale Trade activities classified under Division 46 of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities of the European Union NACE Rev.2 (NACE 2). Turnover comprises the total amounts invoiced by the enterprise during the reference period and this corresponds to market sales of goods and services, excluding VAT but including other duties and taxes on the goods.

Enterprises with 10 or more employees are covered and a sample is selected from enterprises employing less than 10 persons.

Data collection

The Statistical Service collects data monthly by telephone enquiries, fax or e-mail. Data collection starts five days after the end of the reference period and is usually completed within two months.

Compilation method and dissemination practices

The Index is using 2015 as the base year, meaning that it shows the quarterly changes in Turnover in relation to the quarterly Turnover average of the year 2015. In the base year, the average of the Turnover indices for the four quarters is 100,0. For example, a quarterly Turnover index of 105,3 means that the Turnover for the specific quarter has increased by 5,3% in relation to the average quarterly Turnover of 2015. The Index is calculated at current prices.

The aggregated Index is a weighted average of the Turnover indices of the various Groups (subsets of activities), as defined in NACE 2. The weights used are derived from the results of the annual Wholesale and Retail Trade Survey in the base year (2015) and reflect the share of Turnover of each Group in relation to the total turnover of the activities of NACE 46.

The compilation of the Index follows the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2019/2152 on European business statistics. The Index is transmitted every quarter to the Statistical Office of the European Union (Eurostat). In addition to gross data, both seasonally and calendar adjusted data are transmitted. The Index is published at national level in its gross form.