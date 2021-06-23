New strict Covid regulations for Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has announced stricter anti-coronavirus restrictions in the Russian capital amid a drastic increase in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

From June 28, restaurants and cafes can only receive visitors who have been vaccinated in the past six months, or can present a negative test result within three days, Sobyanin said on his blog.

Food courts will be allowed to operate only if they have a system in place that monitors visitors’ COVID-19 status.

A temporary ban will be imposed on public events beginning Tuesday, including entertainment and sports gatherings of over 500 people.

Russia has been battling a third wave of COVID-19 infections since the start of summer as the Delta variant is widely spreading in the country.

Official data showed on Tuesday that Russia has logged 16,715 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with 6,555 confirmed in Moscow.