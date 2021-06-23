Swiss police, scientific institutions win high levels of trust: survey

Swiss citizens started 2021 with high levels of trust towards scientific institutions and their police forces, while political parties and media were less trusted, according to a survey made by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH).

Published Tuesday, the results of “Sicherheit 2021” showed that most people in Switzerland felt safe and had good levels of trust towards their institutions.

Confidence towards the future of Switzerland was still considered high but was “significantly” reduced since last year. According to ETH, many people were concerned about data privacy, unemployment, environmental degradation and social cohesion.

Furthermore, many of the respondents were also afraid of an economic crisis, the spread of fake news, cyber attacks and the outbreak of another pandemic.

Some Swiss institutions received high amounts of trust, notably scientific institutes and universities, police forces and judicial systems.

However, the Swiss Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, received merely “above average” trust while political parties and media were far less trusted than other institutions.

Neutrality was still supported “unanimously” by the population and ETH’s survey revealed that the Swiss would not agree that Switzerland joins the European Union, nor the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

“Sicherheit” is made every year by the Military Academy and the Center for Security Studies, both at ETH, with this year’s survey being the first made under the global pandemic.