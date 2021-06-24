Cyprus: SBA Police request for information

The Sovereign Base Area Police are asking the public for help in solving a 23 year old murder that took place on July 25, 1998, at Lady’s Mile.

The fatal stabbing of Michalis Savva Evangelou, who was 25 at the time, was reopened earlier this year and police are hopeful that new methodology, including enhanced DNA testing and fingerprint examinations, will lead to an arrest.

Chief Inspector Panicos Panayi, who is heading up the investigation for the SBA police, said:

“On the anniversary of the homicide that took place 23 years ago, we are appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward.

“All information will be treated with a great sense of confidentiality and we hope to identify the person responsible in order to offer some relief to the family of the deceased.

If you have any information that could help, please call the SBA Police on 2596 7227, or 2596 7278.