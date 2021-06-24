Turkey administers 44 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Turkey has exceeded 44 million on Wednesday, the Health Ministry’s data revealed.

So far, more than 29.4 million citizens have received their first doses, while over 14.6 million have taken their second shots.

The figure indicated that the country, which has a population of 83 million, vaccinated 17.6 percent of its citizens with two doses of vaccines.

“To be able to meet again at cinemas, concerts, theaters and return to our normal lives, make sure that you get your vaccines done,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on his Twitter account.

Turkey started its nationwide vaccination drive in January and recently reduced the vaccine eligibility age to 25.