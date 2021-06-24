Turkish police detain 32 Islamic State suspects

Turkish police on Wednesday detained 32 suspects for their suspected ties to the Islamic State, the state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Simultaneous operations were carried out at 39 addresses across the country to capture those allegedly linked to group members in conflict zones, said the report.

According to the agency, operations backed by special operation forces were mainly carried out in Istanbul, the western province of Aydin, and the central Anatolian province of Sivas.

The Islamic State has been blamed for a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015.