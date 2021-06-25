Bank of England maintains interest rate at 0.1 pct despite rising inflation

Bank of England (BoE), Britain’s central bank, announced Thursday an unchanged interest rate at 0.1 percent, despite prediction of inflation being temporarily above its 2 percent target in the months ahead.

In a report issued by the BoE, it’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to maintain bank rate at 0.1 percent at its meeting ending on Tuesday.

The committee voted by a majority of eight to one to continue with its existing program of the British government bond purchases, maintaining the target for the stock of these government bond purchases at 875 billion pounds (1,222 billion U.S. dollars) and so the total target stock of asset purchases at 895 billion pounds (1,250 billion dollars), said the report.

The bank said that Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) was expected to recover strongly over 2021 to pre-pandemic levels, adding that “output in a number of sectors is now around pre-COVID levels, although it remains materially below in others.”

In addition, the bank said the consumer price index (CPI) inflation was projected to rise “temporarily above the 2 percent target”, being likely to exceed 3 percent for a temporary period, mainly due to developments in energy and other commodity prices, said the report.

“As these transitory effects faded, conditioned on the market path for interest rates, inflation was expected to return to around 2 percent in the medium term,” said the bank.

Noting that near-term upward pressure on prices is likely larger than expected, the bank said taking together the evidence from financial market measures and surveys of households, businesses and professional forecasters, the committee judged the inflation expectations “remain well anchored”.

According to figures released by the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) earlier this month, Britain’s 12-month inflation rate jumped to 2.1 percent in May 2021, above the central bank’s 2 percent target for the first time since July 2019.

Following the release of inflation rate, Paul Dales, an economist at the London-based economic analysis firm Capital Economics, said “the further surge in costs earlier in the price pipeline has made us a bit less confident that CPI inflation will drop back below 2.0 percent next year”.

James Smith, a developed markets economist at financial services firm ING, said “for the time being, we’re still penciling in the first rate hike in early 2023”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a four-week delay to the final step of England’s roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions until July 19, amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant.