Belgium’s economy should see return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022: Federal Planning Bureau

Belgium’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels in early 2022 and economic growth should gradually normalize over the year, the country’s Federal Planning Bureau (FPB) said on Thursday.

After an initial shock suffered during the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy of Belgium markedly recovered during the next two quarters before suffering a setback again in late 2020 following the government’s decision to enforce new lockdown measures, the FPB said.

Growth then picked up again in Q1 of 2021 and the economy is expected to strengthen further this year as the country continues to reopen.

GDP is expected to grow 5.5 percent in 2021 and 2.9 percent in 2022 year-on-year.

In 2023-2026, GDP growth should average 1.4 percent (slightly decreasing from 1.5 percent in 2023 to 1.2 percent in 2026), the FPB projected.

Between June 14 and June 20, 422 new COVID-19 cases were detected on average per day, a decrease of 43 percent compared to the previous week, according to the epidemiological bulletin published on Thursday by the Sciensano Institute of Public Health.

As of Thursday, 56.3 percent of Belgium’s adult population have been vaccinated with the first dose and 31.3 percent with two doses, according to official figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.