Cyprus reports new infections due to COVID-19 Delta variant

Five new cases related to the COVID-19 Delta variant have been detected in Cyprus, the country’s Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The cases’ samples, out of 170 samples submitted to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), were taken from May 20 to June 11, said the ministry in a statement.

“The fact that the Delta variant exists within the community has already begun impacting the epidemiological indicators of our country, with an increase in cases and hospitalizations, primarily in people under the age of 40,” the statement said.

As the data are more than two weeks old, experts warned that a sharp increase in coronavirus cases from two-digit to three-digit numbers over the past three days is due to the Delta variant, which is more aggressive than the prevailing mutation first detected in Britain.

Haris Armeftis, a contagious-diseases expert, forecasted larger numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the coming days following the relaxation of restrictions and the arrival of more tourists.

Cyprus’ Cabinet decided on Thursday that the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) will be accepted as of July 1.

The Transport Ministry said in a statement that travelers must upload their EUDCC on the Cyprus Flight Pass online platform, and all persons holding a valid EUDCC will be allowed to enter Cyprus.