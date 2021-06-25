Finland sees COVID-19 cases decline, facing importation risk

Weekly COVID-19 cases across Finland have dropped to about one-third of the first week of May, while the proportion of new infections acquired abroad has increased, the health authority said on Thursday.

Last week, a total of 514 new cases were registered, of which 33 percent had been acquired abroad, compared to 19 percent in the previous week, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) said in a press release.

Infections from abroad have become the most common source of infection in the capital area, according to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Pasi Pohjola, a director at STM, told a press conference on Thursday that the home travel by dual citizens and the arrival of seasonal workers were among the causes for COVID-19 importation.

The testing system at Finnish borders functions well, said Otto Helve, director of the department for contagious diseases and vaccinations at THL, urging for voluntary reduction of contacts until a second COVID-19 test.

Almost 3.2 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Finland, accounting for about 57 percent of the population.