German exports to non-EU countries decline 3 pct in May

Germany’s exports to third countries outside the European Union (EU) in May declined 3 percent compared to the previous month to 48.4 billion euros (57.8 billion U.S. dollars), the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Thursday.

German exports to third countries still were 5.8 percent higher than in February last year, just before COVID-19 restrictions were first imposed in Germany, according to the provisional figures by Destatis.

The United States remained the biggest importer of German goods in May. According to Destatis, German exports to the United States increased by 40.9 percent year-on-year to reach 9.1 billion euros.

Goods to China, the second largest destination country of German exporters, increased by 17.7 percent year-on-year as German exports to China climbed to 8.4 billion euros in May.

Although the economic situation in Germany had improved considerably in recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic “continued to pose challenges for the export industry,” the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) warned last week.

The German government recently extended measures to strengthen the country’s export industry during the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the year, including state export credit guarantees with an annual cover volume of around 20 billion euros. (1 euro = 1.19 U.S. dollars)