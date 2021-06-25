Portugal records highest daily number of COVID-19 cases in 4 months

Portugal registered on Thursday 1,556 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number since Feb. 19, official figures show.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 869,879 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Portuguese Directorate-General of Health (DGS).

Two more deaths have been reported, totaling 17,079 fatal victims since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese government extended the “calamity situation” in the country until July 11, announced Mariana Vieira da Silva, Portuguese minister of state for the presidency, on Thursday.

The calamity situation is an intermediate level of civil protection, without restrictions on individual freedoms and rights, leaving only the recommendation of sanitary norms and some restrictions on commercial activities to contain COVID-19.

Over 46 percent of the Portuguese population have been vaccinated, according to the health authorities.