Russia detects over 120,000 cyberattacks on key infrastructure in 2020

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday that more than 120,000 cyberattacks were launched in 2020 against Russia’s critical infrastructure.

“Most of them were carried out from the territories of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands,” Patrushev said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

These cyberattacks targeted Russia’s state administration agencies, military-industrial facilities as well as the healthcare, transport, science and education sectors, he added.

The cyberspace is increasingly becoming an arena for geopolitical confrontation, Patrushev noted.