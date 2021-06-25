Russian bombers practice striking aircraft carrier in Pacific

Russian strategic bombers have practiced striking enemy targets, including an aircraft carrier group, as part of large-scale drills in the central Pacific Ocean, said the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday.

Three Tu-95 aircraft, accompanied by MiG-31BM fighters, took off from Russia’s Kamchatka and simulated a cruise missile strike against enemy targets, the ministry said in a statement.

The Tu-95 bombers then performed refueling over the Pacific from two Il-78 air tankers and safely returned to their home airfield.

In addition, Tu-22M3 bombers also took off from Kamchatka and simulated a strike against an aircraft carrier group.

The massive exercises were held on June 7-24 in the central Pacific, involving more than 20 surface ships, submarines and support vessels as well as more than 20 military planes.