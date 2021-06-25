UK reports another 16,703 coronavirus cases

Britain has reported another 16,703 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,684,572, according to official figures released Thursday.

The number is up from 16,135 infections announced Wednesday, the highest since early February.

The country also recorded another 21 coronavirus-related death. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,048. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 43.6 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine while nearly 32 million people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose, according to the latest official figures.

Earlier Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there is a “real opportunity” to “open up travel through the double jab”.

He made the remarks as the government is considering to allow Britons who are fully-vaccinated to travel to amber list countries without having to quarantine on their return.

“We’ve got more than 60 percent of our (adult) population that have now had two jabs, 83 percent have had one jab,” he told Sky News.

“We’re really getting through it now. The crucial thing is to come forward and get your second jab.”

Johnson has announced a four-week delay to the final step of England’s roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions until July 19, amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India.

Recent data published by Public Health England showed the AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 percent effective against hospitalization from the Delta variant after two doses, and the Pfizer vaccine is 96 percent effective against hospitalisation after two doses.

Experts have warned that coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.