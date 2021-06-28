Egypt’s president, Israeli PM hold first phone conversation on bilateral ties: statement

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday, the Egyptian presidency posted a statement on the official Facebook page.

“During the phone conversation, President al-Sisi stressed Egypt’s support for all efforts that will lead to reaching a fair and permanent solution between the Israeli and the Palestinian sides until achieving comprehensive peace in the Middle East,” said Bassam Radi, spokesperson of the presidency.

Sisi also confirmed the importance of working on preventing the escalation of tension between Israel and Palestine, and boosting the Egyptian efforts for the reconstruction of Gaza, Radi added.

For his part, Bennett valued Egypt’s efforts for promoting security and stability in the region, for reaching a cease-fire deal in Gaza, and for mediating the prisoners’ swap negotiations, according to the statement.

The Israeli prime minister also hailed the Egyptian-Israeli ties and the results accomplished between the two countries since the signing of the U.S.-brokered peace accord.