Israel’s exports to hit record 120 bln USD in 2021: ministry report

Israel’s exports of goods and services are expected to recover and reach an all-time high total of 120 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, said an annual report released by the state’s Ministry of Economy and Industry on Monday.

This is a growth forecast of 5.26 percent, compared with a total of 114 billion dollars in Israeli exports in 2020, the report said.

In 2020, a 1.5-percent decline in total Israeli exports was recorded, mainly as a result of a significant decline in tourism services exports caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

The report explained its 2021 forecast by the encouraging figures in Israeli exports since the beginning of the year. In the first quarter, Israel’s exports of goods showed a 2-percent growth, and exports of services rose by more than 15 percent, both year on year.