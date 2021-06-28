RKI forecasts rising Delta variant COVID-19 cases in Germany

COVID-19 case numbers in Germany are expected to rise again due to the more contagious Delta variant, Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said at a press conference here on Friday.

The Delta variant of the virus, which was first detected in India, is “spreading even faster, particularly among the unvaccinated population, of course,” Wieler said, adding that the RKI expects case numbers to rise again in the future.

The share of infections caused by the Delta variant in Germany has more than doubled in recent weeks and stood at 15 percent on last Wednesday, said the RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention. However, Wieler said this figure may well have increased since then. “It is only a question of time when this variant will take over.”

Currently, Germany’s population aged 60 or younger appears to be the most affected by the Delta variant. “The danger of this virus has not yet been banished,” Wieler said, stressing that it is important to keep the infection figures at a low level.

Germany’s incidence rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days continued to fall to around six on Friday, according to the RKI. A week ago, the country’s seven-day incidence rate stood at 10.

As of Thursday, almost 28.4 million people in Germany had been fully vaccinated, bringing the country’s vaccination rate to 34.1 percent, the RKI said. Almost 44 million people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.