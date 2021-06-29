Turkey registers 5,283 new COVID-19 cases, 5,414,310 in total

Turkey on Monday confirmed 5,283 new COVID-19 cases, including 431 symptomatic ones, raising the total number of cases in the country to 5,414,310, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 58 to 49,634, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,280,558 after 5,327 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 2.9 percent while the number of seriously ill patients is 751 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 223,525 tests were conducted over the past day, taking the overall number of tests in Turkey to 60,328,966.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 33,380,000 people have been vaccinated so far.