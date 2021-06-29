Visegrad countries express frustration on slow EU enlargement

Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary firmly support European Union (EU) membership of the Western Balkan countries, Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Monday.

Rau chaired a meeting between the foreign ministers of the four Visegrad Group countries, as well as those of non-EU Balkan countries.

During the meeting, Rau said, many frustrations were voiced about the perceived lack of progress in negotiations on further EU enlargement.

“EU enlargement, despite the obstacles of recent years, is still important to us, and we would like the EU would like to continue that with us,” said Bujar Osmani, the foreign minister of North Macedonia.