Emirates expects busy summer holiday travel period

Emirates is expecting more than 450,000 passengers to travel from, to and through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport over the course of the next two weekends on over 1,600 flights. The busiest days for the airline will be the next two weekends, 2-3 July and 9-10 July, although high passenger traffic is expected to start today, and will run through 12 July.

In addition, close to 100,000 passengers will be arriving into Dubai on Emirates flights to start their summer holidays during that same period.

All Emirates and DXB touchpoints are fully prepared to manage the increase in passenger traffic, with measures and protocols in place designed to enhance safety as customers move through Terminal 3. Along with industry-leading contactless technologies and biometric journeys, Emirates customers can travel with assurance that the airline and its partners have spared no effort to make the airport journey as safe and smooth as possible.

This includes robust and consistent cleaning protocols for high traffic areas such as seats and handrails; modern cleaning technologies for surfaces in Emirates’ dedicated lounges keeping them germ free for longer; social distancing measures through floor markings, signage and airport employees safely managing the flow of passengers; hand sanitising stations as well as Plexiglas partitions at Emirates check-in desks and in Emirates Lounges, amongst numerous other measures.

Customers are strongly urged to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure to avoid delays. Passengers are encouraged to build in extra time for their journey with expected heavy road traffic coming into Terminal 3.

Customers are also reminded to review the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, including whether forms, vaccination certificates or negative PCR tests are required on the Emirates Travel Hub, which has the latest information for every country on the airline’s route network.

Customers can physically check-in and drop off their luggage at any Emirates counter 24 hours before departure.* All passengers physically checking in at the airport are requested to check in no later than 3 hours prior to departure. Customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. They can also check in online 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure. Those who opt to check-in online are reminded to visit the Emirates check-in counters or contactless kiosks to complete the required travel documentation checks and formalities.

Customers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. If passengers report late Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings are strictly followed for on-time departures.