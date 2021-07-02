Over 30-pct children in Lebanon suffer hunger: UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday that more than 30 percent of children in Lebanon went to bed hungry and skipped meals in the past month.

“With no improvement in sight, more children than ever before are going to bed hungry in Lebanon. Children’s health, education and their very futures are affected as prices are skyrocketing and unemployment continues to increase,” said Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF representative in Lebanon.

In Lebanon, one in 10 children have been sent to work, 40 percent of children are from families where no one has work and 77 percent of them are from families that do not receive any social assistance, according to the UNICEF’s survey.

The survey also found that 15 percent of the Lebanese families stopped their children’s education, while 80 percent of caregivers said their children had difficulties concentrating on their studies at home, which might mean hunger or mental distress.

Lebanon’s economic and financial collapse, along with the absence of social support, has plunged its families and children into a dire situation that affects every aspect of their lives.