Greece to support Libya on path to elections, withdrawal of foreign forces: FM

Greece will support Libya on the path to national elections scheduled later this year, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday, backing the call of visiting Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives (parliament) Aguila Saleh for the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from the North African country.

“We strongly insist on the removal of foreign forces and mercenaries,” the Libyan official said during a meeting with Dendias in Athens, according to translated remarks on Greek national broadcaster ERT.

“What is needed, and you represent it in the clearest way, is to allow the Libyan people to express their overruling will in the elections,” Dendias said.

“Greece will do everything it can to help in this direction,” he added, stressing that the prerequisite for free elections and a better future for Libya is the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries.

General elections in Libya have been scheduled for Dec. 24 after the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) selected earlier this year a new executive authority of a unity government and a presidency council, whose main task is to prepare for the polls.