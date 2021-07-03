Ryanair’s June traffic number hits 5.3 mln, highest in 10 months

Europe’s largest budget airline Ryanair said on Friday it carried a total of 5.3 million passengers in June, the highest monthly traffic number in ten months.

The number represented a staggering increase of 1,225 percent compared with June 2020 when only 400,000 passengers were handled by the airline, according to statistics released by Ryanair on its website.

Data from Ryanair show that the airline has witnessed a continuous growth in its monthly traffic numbers since April after it had suffered a negative growth for 13 months in a row starting from March 2020, when Europe was hit by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April 2021, Ryanair carried one million passengers, a drastic increase from the meager 40,000 in April 2020. In May it carried 1.8 million passengers against 70,000 in the same month of last year.

However, Ryanair still has a long way to go before its monthly traffic numbers return to the pre-pandemic levels.

In June 2019, Ryanair carried 14.2 million passengers, almost 2.7 times the number in June 2021.

Headquartered in Ireland, Ryanair mainly operates short-haul flight services in Europe and parts of North Africa.