Cyprus’ AKEL party gets new leader

Cyprus’ left-wing Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) on Sunday elected Stephanos Stephanou as the new Secretary General of its Central Committee at the end of a three-day party conference.

Stephanou, the former spokesman of the party, will replace Andros Kyprianou, who had held the post since 2009.

Stephanou, 56, received 74 votes, or 71.84 percent of the party’s newly-elected Central Committee, against 29 votes or 28.16 percent for his only opponent, Giorgos Loukaides, the parliamentary spokesman of AKEL.

One member of the Central Committee was absent during the voting process.

The two five-year terms of outgoing Kyprianou were marked by a considerable loss of the party’s electoral power.

Its popular support dropped to 22.34 percent in the latest parliamentary elections in May, suffering a loss of 3.3 percentage points. That was on top of a loss of another 7.1 percentage points in the previous elections in 2016.