UK reports another 24,248 coronavirus cases

Britain has reported another 24,248 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,903,434, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another 15 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,222. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There will be a “much more permissive regime” of coronavirus measures in England once the remaining restrictions are eased, with the wearing of face masks a personal choice, Sky News quoted Britain’s Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick as saying on Sunday.

The data at the moment look very positive, ahead of a final decision by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on whether the final step of England’s roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions will take place in just over two weeks, Jenrick told Sky News.

Johnson has announced a four-week delay to the final step of England’s roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions until July 19, amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India.

Over 78.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in Britain, and more than 33.6 million people have had their second jab, according to the latest official figures.