Cyprus offers holiday subsidy to boost COVID-19 vaccination

Cyprus on Monday offered additional incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A government statement said that those who have received at least one dose of an EU-approved vaccine or have recovered from the virus in the last six months will have their holiday accommodation costs subsidized by the state by 35 percent.

The subsidy will be valid during the holiday peak period from July 16 to Aug. 31.

According to the statement, those who prefer to take a coronavirus test each week are not eligible for this subsidy.

The authorities have also halved the time limit for the validity of such tests, requiring a fresh one every 72 hours. After Aug. 1, people will have to pay the costs of the required tests themselves.

As an additional incentive, a Ministry of Health decree said that public servants will get an additional day’s leave on top of their annual leave on the day they will get the vaccine jab. When the vaccine involves a second dose, individuals will have another day off.

According to the decree, 65.2 percent of those eligible to be vaccinated have received the first vaccine dose up until July 3, and 52.4 percent completed their vaccination in the country.

However, some younger people are reluctant to get vaccinated. When the vaccination portal opened for the 16-17 age group last week, only about 1,200 individuals applied.