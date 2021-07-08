Cyprus reintroduces restrictions to stem resurgence of COVID-19 infections

Cyprus reintroduced restrictions relating to access in hospitality venues in a bid to reverse a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the measures were decided after a lax behavior by youngsters gathering in large numbers in nightclubs, pubs and similar venues were established.

The measures being reintroduced were rescinded on June 10 after COVID-19 new cases dropped to about 50 a day, with the positivity rate at 0.1 percent, in a population of 1.18 million.

The Health Ministry announced that new infections totaled close to 800 on Tuesday, with the positivity rate at 1.80 percent.

Hadjipantelas, in his first official statement after taking over as new health minister last week, said that from Friday to the end of July, the maximum number of people in indoor spaces shall be 250.

Customers will be required to have a SafePass denoting that they have been vaccinated, infected by COVID-19 in the last six months, or have a negative coronavirus test.

The capacity of indoor entertainment venues can go up to 350, provided that all customers have received an EU-approved vaccine or have been ill with COVID-19 in the past six months.

The maximum number of people in outdoor spaces was set at 350 for people with a SafePass and 500 for people who have received a vaccine or have been infected in the last six months.

Hadjipantelas said that the responsibility for the implementation of the SafePass and other health measures, which previously lied with the individuals, will from now on lie with the owners or managers of the venues.

The new rules will apply to dining establishments, events or reception venues, nightclubs, entertainment venues, music and dance venues, bars, discos, theatres, amphitheaters, cinemas, religious places and stadiums, excluding football stadiums.

Health Ministry officials had earlier said that large clusters of infections have been established among people who had been frolicking in packed popular night venues, without keeping any health rules.